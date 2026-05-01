The buildup to the Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals clash was dominated by one narrative: the “Battle of the Generations.” Fans and pundits were salivating at the prospect of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on the returning veteran Mitchell Starc. It was scripted to be the ultimate test for the youngster against the world’s most expensive pacer.

However, Kyle Jamieson clearly didn’t read the script. Coming “out of syllabus” to open the attack alongside Starc, the New Zealand giant produced the most talked-about moment of the night—not just for his skill, but for a celebration that has polarized the cricketing world.

The Setup: Boundary, then the ‘Bulldozer’ Yorker

Sooryavanshi, coming off a record-breaking season where he has already smashed 37 sixes, showed no nerves against Jamieson’s height. On the fourth ball of the second over, the left-hander stepped into a gorgeous drive, sending the ball racing through the covers for four.

Jamieson’s response was immediate and lethal. On the very next delivery (1.5 over), he steamed in and unleashed a vintage in-swinging yorker. The ball dipped late and jagged back sharply, sneaking under Sooryavanshi’s bat before he could fully jam it down. The furniture was rattled, and the Jaipur crowd went silent.

The Celebration: Passion or Bullying?

What happened next ignited a social media firestorm. Instead of a standard fist pump, Jamieson charged toward the middle of the pitch, getting right into the face of the departing Sooryavanshi. The 6’8″ pacer screamed in delight, looming over the teenager with an aggressive “send-off” that lasted several seconds.

The “Truly Fine” Camp: Many analysts argue that the IPL is a professional arena, not an age-group tournament. The sentiment here is that if a batter is skilled enough to hit an international veteran for a boundary, they are “fair game” for a fiery response. Supporters point out that DC is in a “must-win” situation (their first of six required victories), and Jamieson’s intensity simply reflected the pressure of the season.

When Virat Kohli showed aggression toward 17-year-old Sam Konstas, the same people praising him back then are now criticizing Kyle Jamieson.



The double standards are insane 🤡#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/QNeLBkOkwO — Chai_Sutta (@Chai_SuttaGuy) May 1, 2026

The “Inappropriate” Camp: Conversely, several critics and fans on social media have labeled the celebration as “distasteful.” The argument is that a 31-year-old veteran with years of international experience should show more restraint when dismissing a teenager. The “in-your-face” nature of the send-off was seen by some as unnecessary bravado against a player literally half his age.

31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already. #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/AebBBwZEH6 — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) May 1, 2026

Starc’s First Wicket Lost in the Noise

Lost in the celebration controversy was the fact that Mitchell Starc also opened his 2026 account in the very first over of the game, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 6. While Starc showed the “boss” energy by catching Jaiswal off his own bowling, it was Jamieson’s fiery confrontation with the league’s youngest star that defined the Powerplay.

As Delhi Capitals push for their first of six must-win games, they clearly aren’t interested in making friends. For Sooryavanshi, it was a harsh welcome to the psychological warfare of elite T20 cricket. For Jamieson, the wicket was a statement of intent, even if the “in-your-face” delivery of that statement remains the talk of the town.