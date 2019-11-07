KPL 2019 match-fixing: Karnataka cricketers C M Gautam, Abrar Kazi arrested

Gautam, who was Bellary Tuskers captain, had also played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (Source: Twitter)

KPL 2019 match-fixing scandal: Domestic cricketers C M Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested on Thursday in connection with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) fixing scandal, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to six. The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch arrested C M Gautam, a former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman and his teammate Abrar Qazi.

Gautam and Qazi have played in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League as well. Gautam, who was Bellary Tuskers captain, had also featured in the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka and Goa. He has also played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. While Gautam shifted to Goa this domestic season, Kazi now plays for Mizoram.

The city crime branch has been investigating fixing charges in the last two seasons of the KPL. The duo was allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh for slow batting and for other things in the KPL 2019 finals between Hubballi and Bellary, and also fixed another match they played against the Bengaluru team in the KPL.

“We have arrested two players with regard to KPL fixing,” Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said. Further investigations are on in the case and more arrests are likely to happen.

The arrest of the duo comes close on the heels of the arrest of Bengaluru team player Nishant Singh Shekhawat earlier this week. Police have arrested three others including the owner of the Belagavi team in the past couple of months since the scandal came to light.

On October 26, Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested in connection with the fixing scandal. Prasad allegedly manipulated a game between Bengaluru Blasters and Belagavi Panthers last year.

The KPL fixing came to limelight with the arrest of Ali Ashfaq Thara, who owned the Belagavi team.