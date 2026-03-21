Koneru Humpy, the biggest name in the Indian women’s chess world has already made her first move without even playing at the chess board at the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026. She might not participate at all and is ready to risk her first chance in 15 years to become the first-ever Indian women’s chess champion of the world. So why does it matter?

The year 2011, where Humpy nearly created history

In March 2011, Humpy walked into a Women’s World Chess Championship match in Tirana as India’s best hope for the crown. She lost to Hou Yifan. Fifteen years later, she has earned her next shot at the title—only for geopolitics to intervene before she could even board a flight.

Humpy, India’s highest-ranked woman chess player and world No. 5, is weighing whether to travel to Paphos, Cyprus, for the, scheduled from March 29 to April 16.

The tournament determines who challenges reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun. Amid escalating Middle East tensions and a suspected drone strike on a UK airbase on Cyprus’ southern coast earlier this month, Humpy has openly questioned the wisdom of making the trip.

“I don’t think it makes sense to risk yourself to play one tournament,” she told Hindustan Times. “At the end of the day, life is bigger than sport.”

Who Is Koneru Humpy and Why Does This Matter?

Humpy, who turns 39 on March 31—the third day of the tournament—is India’s most decorated active woman chess player. A Grandmaster since 2002, her peak rating of 2623 made her the second woman in history to cross the 2600 barrier. She has won the Women’s World Rapid Championship twice (2019, 2024), with the latter coming after a remarkable maternity break. She qualified for these Candidates by finishing runner-up at the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup.

Table 1: FIDE Women’s Candidates 2026 — The Field

Player Country World Ranking Qualification Route Zhu Jiner China No. 1 Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25 Winner Aleksandra Goryachkina Russia No. 2 Women’s Grand Prix Runner-up Kateryna Lagno Ukraine No. 4 Women’s Grand Swiss Koneru Humpy India No. 5 Women’s World Cup Runner-up Bibisara Assaubayeva Kazakhstan No. 10 Women’s Events Series Divya Deshmukh India No. 12 Women’s World Cup Winner Tan Zhongyi China No. 14 Women’s World Cup Vaishali Rameshbabu India No. 18 Women’s Grand Swiss

Table 2: Humpy’s Record Against Key Rivals

Opponent Edge Context Zhu Jiner Competitive Beat Zhu at Pune Grand Prix 2025 Divya Deshmukh Slight deficit Lost in 2025 World Cup final tiebreaks Goryachkina Closely contested Multiple Grand Prix encounters; no dominant side Tan Zhongyi Favourable Outperformed Tan across the 2025 World Cup series Vaishali Rameshbabu Uncertain First major classical head-to-head of this scale

What Happens If Humpy Pulls Out?

If Humpy withdraws, she will be replaced by GM Anna Muzychuk, the next highest-placed player in the FIDE Women’s Events series. FIDE has confirmed it is in direct contact with Humpy, offering alternative travel arrangements and reassurances that the tournament will proceed under high-level security. However, the US State Department has issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory (“Reconsider Travel”) for Cyprus, adding weight to Humpy’s concerns.

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India’s Men’s Candidates Story

Running concurrently at the same venue is the Open Candidates Tournament 2026, to determine the challenger to India’s reigning World Champion, D Gukesh. R Praggnanandhaa (World No. 13) is India’s sole male representative, having qualified via the FIDE Circuit 2025.

For India, the stakes in Paphos have never been higher. Four players. Two tournaments. One island. And right now, one of those four is not sure she will get on the plane.