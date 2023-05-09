scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Kolkata’s ‘RRR’! Russell, Rinku, Rana keep KKR’s playoff hopes alive after beating PBKS by 5 wickets | Match report

Varun Chakravarthy was once again the spearhead of KKR’s bowling attack, grabbing three wickets for just 26 runs.

Written by FE Online
KKR vs PBKS live, KKR vs PBKS live score, KKR vs PBKS live score today, KKR vs PBKS live match, KKR vs PBKS live scorecard, IPL 2023, IPL, IPL live score, IPL 2023 live, IPL score live, KKR vs PBKS ipl 2023 live updates, IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS live score, IPL match today, IPL match live score 2023, IPL match live score today, KKR vs PBKS scorecard, KKR vs PBKS IPL match live, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, KKR IPL 2023 team, PBKS IPL 2023 team, KKR vs PBKS IPL match result, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 match, indian premier league, Knight Riders vs Kings, Kolkata vs Punjab
KKR's batting show was impressive, with Rana's stellar effort laying the foundation for the chase. (Image/PTI)

In an exhilarating match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, Rinku Singh shone bright as a “finisher” with a last-ball boundary that secured victory for his team. This win kept KKR’s IPL playoff hopes alive, and it was a testament to their collective effort.

KKR’s captain, Nitish Rana, led the batting charge with a half-century, and Andre Russell provided much-needed muscle to the chase of 180 runs. Rinku Singh then displayed his prowess with the bat, finishing off the game with a quick-fire 21 not out from just 10 balls.

Also Read

Varun Chakravarthy was once again the spearhead of KKR’s bowling attack, grabbing three wickets for just 26 runs. His brilliant performance, coupled with a tidy bowling show from the team, restricted PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven.

Also Read

KKR’s batting show was impressive, with Rana’s stellar effort laying the foundation for the chase. The wicket was slow, and batters struggled to find their timings. However, Rana stitched a crucial fifty-plus stand with Venkatesh Iyer before Russell and Rinku Singh took over.

Russell’s blitz of three sixes in four balls changed the equation in favour of KKR, who needed six runs off the last over. Arshdeep Singh, a death-over specialist, had six to defend, but he faltered as Rinku Singh held his nerves and hit the winning boundary off the last ball.

Also Read

The duo of Russell and Rinku put together a match-winning partnership of 54 runs from just 26 balls. KKR’s second win in a row pushed them past Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top-five on net run-rate, as five teams are locked in a mid-table rush for the playoffs with 10 points.

KKR’s performance was a complete “RRR” show, with their captain, batsmen, bowlers, and “finisher” all playing crucial roles in their victory. With their playoff hopes still alive, KKR will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming matches.

More Stories on
IPL 2023

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 00:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market