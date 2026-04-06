As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens tonight, the biggest threat to the home team isn’t just Shreyas Iyer. The Kolkata weather doesn’t look promising for an uninterrupted game of cricket. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the city, warning of a potential ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’wester) storm that could significantly impact Match 12 of IPL 2026.

Here is the latest weather nowcast and what it means for the fans and the players.

Hourly Forecast: The 8 PM Danger Zone

While the afternoon was sweltering with temperatures hitting 35°C, the evening transition has brought heavy cloud cover. According to the latest forecast:

ALSO READ Will MS Dhoni play vs DC? Fresh report makes big claim

7:00 PM-8:00 PM (The Toss & Start): Rain probability stands at 40%. Expect high humidity (over 70%) and increasing wind speeds.

8:00 PM- 9:00 PM (The Peak Threat): The probability spikes to 50-51%. This is the prime window for a ‘Kalbaishakhi’ seasonal storms known for sudden, intense downpours and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

10:00 PM Onwards: The threat subsides to 10-20%, indicating that if the storm passes quickly, we should get a result.

The DLS Factor: Why the Toss is Vital

With a 50% chance of rain during the first innings, the toss becomes a game-changer.

Chasing Advantage: The team winning the toss will almost certainly bowl first. In a rain-curtailed game, knowing the revised DLS target is a massive tactical advantage.

The Dew Factor: High humidity (72%) means that even if the rain stays away, heavy dew will make the ball difficult to grip in the second innings.

Shortened Game Rules: To constitute a match, both sides must play at least 5 overs. The cut-off time for a 5-over shootout is roughly 10:56 PM IST.

Eden’s Secret Weapon: The Drainage

If there is one ground in India that can survive a ‘Kalbaishakhi’, it’s Eden Gardens. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) employs a sophisticated full-cover system and high-capacity suction pumps. Historically, even after a heavy shower, the groundstaff has been able to ready the field within 30 to 45 minutes of the rain stopping.

Match Context: A Battle of Extremes

KKR enters this game at the bottom of the table (9th) after two losses, while PBKS (4th) is eyeing a hat-trick of wins to potentially claim the No. 1 spot in the points table tonight. A washout would see both teams share a point, a result KKR would desperately want to avoid as they seek their first win of the season.