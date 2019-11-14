Kolkata Test: Amit Shah to attend India’s first day-night match with Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host the first Day/Night Test match from November 22. (File Photo/PTI)

Eden Gardens day-night Test: Day 1 of India’s first day-night Test match scheduled to be played at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens from November 22 will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

India’s first pink-ball Test match promises to be a starry event with former greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and others also attending it. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will also be seen interacting with his former teammates during a chat show planned in the lunch break. MS Dhoni has also been invited for the event.

“Para troopers would come down with the pink ball. After that, ringing of the stadium bell will take place and then the national anthem will be played. During the lunch break, we are planning a chat show involving Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman and Kumble,” Avishek Dalmiya, secretary, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) told news agency ANI.

The CAB has also planned to felicitate Olympians Mary Kom and Abhinav Bindra.

Team India had rejected Australia’s request for a pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval last year. Plans of hosting West Indies for a day/night Test were also shelved earlier. However, with Sourav Ganguly taking charge of the BCCI, there has been a change in Team India’s approach regarding the format.

Earlier this month, Ganguly had said that it took him just ‘three seconds’ to convince captain Virat Kohli for a day/night test.

“Honestly I don’t know why and what was the reason they did not want to play and accept the D/N Test (in Adelaide). I met him for an hour and the first question was we need to have day/night Tests and the answer in three seconds was let’s go ahead and do that,” Ganguly said.