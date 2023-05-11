scorecardresearch
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata’s ‘RRR’ aims to recreate the magic at Eden Gardens

IPL 2023 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Today: All eyes will be on the sensational Rinku Singh, the man of the tournament who has won hearts with his stunning performances.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
With captain Nitish Rana back in form and their openers looking sharp, KKR’s batting line-up is poised for another spectacular outing. (Image/IE)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Get ready for a fiery showdown as the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 unfolds at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, both neck and neck on the table, are separated only by their net run rate, which could be the deciding factor for their playoff fate this season. While Rajasthan comes into the game on the back of another heart-wrenching loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR will be hoping to ride their winning momentum into this crucial contest.

All eyes will be on the sensational Rinku Singh, the man of the tournament who has won hearts with his stunning performances. Along with the explosive Andre Russell, Singh powered Kolkata to a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in their last game. With captain Nitish Rana back in form and their openers looking sharp, KKR’s batting line-up is poised for another spectacular outing.

Indian Premier League, 2023Eden Gardens, Kolkata   11 May 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders 

vs

Rajasthan Royals  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 56 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

18:26 (IST) 11 May 2023
KKR vs RR Live Updates: Pitch report

Throughout the IPL, no other venue has witnessed a higher average first-innings total than Eden Gardens, which stands at an impressive 205 runs. According to ESPN, the spin bowlers have had more success here than their pace counterparts, having claimed 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers have taken 29 wickets but at a higher economy rate of 10.47.

18:26 (IST) 11 May 2023
KKR vs RR Live Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs RR from Eden Gardens. The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 18:23 IST

