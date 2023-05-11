KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata’s ‘RRR’ aims to recreate the magic at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Get ready for a fiery showdown as the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 unfolds at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, both neck and neck on the table, are separated only by their net run rate, which could be the deciding factor for their playoff fate this season. While Rajasthan comes into the game on the back of another heart-wrenching loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR will be hoping to ride their winning momentum into this crucial contest.

All eyes will be on the sensational Rinku Singh, the man of the tournament who has won hearts with his stunning performances. Along with the explosive Andre Russell, Singh powered Kolkata to a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in their last game. With captain Nitish Rana back in form and their openers looking sharp, KKR’s batting line-up is poised for another spectacular outing.

Catch all the Live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 11 May 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 56 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Live Updates