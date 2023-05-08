KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Do-or-die clash for playoffs as Punjab to lock horns with Kolkata at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Knight Riders are pegged at the 8th spot of the point tables with four wins in 10 games. In order to have a chance of making the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining four games. In their previous IPL match, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played important innings.

The Punjab Kings have currently occupied 7th place in the points table winning five out of 10 games so far. In their previous game, they scored 214 runs in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians but lost the match. However, the Punjab Kings have an advantage vis-a-vis their rivals. PBKS appear to have rolled up their sleeves to bag those crucial points which they lost during the match against Mumbai Indians.

Catch all the live updates here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 08 May 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 53 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Live Updates