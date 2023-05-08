KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Do-or-die clash for playoffs as Punjab to lock horns with Kolkata at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Knight Riders are pegged at the 8th spot of the point tables with four wins in 10 games. In order to have a chance of making the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining four games. In their previous IPL match, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played important innings.
The Punjab Kings have currently occupied 7th place in the points table winning five out of 10 games so far. In their previous game, they scored 214 runs in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians but lost the match. However, the Punjab Kings have an advantage vis-a-vis their rivals. PBKS appear to have rolled up their sleeves to bag those crucial points which they lost during the match against Mumbai Indians.
Indian Premier League, 2023Eden Gardens, Kolkata 08 May 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 53 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm
Both teams have been up against each other 31 times in the IPL. KKR have an upper hand in this battle overall with 20 wins while Punjab have won 11 games against KKR.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a crucial match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, two teams currently placed in the middle of the points table. A victory in this game is crucial for both sides to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs. Punjab Kings will aim to bounce back after losing to Mumbai Indians, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders enter this game high on confidence after a remarkable victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It promises to be a thrilling encounter! Stay tuned to catch all the latest updates.