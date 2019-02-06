Koffee with Karan controversy: FIR registered against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in the Koffee with Karan episode (IE)

An FIR has been filed against cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar for their controversial remarks against women on the celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

The case has been registered at a police station in Luni, Jodhpur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The episode of the talk show featuring the duo, which aired in December 2018, sparked nation-wide controversy. Pandya and Rahul were then suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their misogynist comments on the show.

The ban was later lifted on January 24, and Pandya went on to play against New Zealand and KL Rahul played for India A team against England Lions. Pandya has also taken 4 wickets and scored 61 runs after the ban was lifted.

On the show, Pandya bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor. Immediately after the episode was aired, it drew a lot of criticism from the social media – the remarks construed as ‘racist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Later, Pandya issued an apology on social media saying he “may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show”.

Karan Johar recently reopened the controversy saying that the issue has now gone behind the damage control zone.