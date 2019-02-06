Koffee with Karan controversy: FIR registered against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

By: | Updated: February 6, 2019 7:01 PM

An FIR has been filed against cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar for their controversial remarks against women on the celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

hardik pandya, kl rahul, koffee with karan, pandya remarks, pandya koffee with karan, kl rahul koffee with karan, cricket news, karah joharHardik Pandya and KL Rahul in the Koffee with Karan episode (IE)

An FIR has been filed against cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar for their controversial remarks against women on the celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

The case has been registered at a police station in Luni, Jodhpur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The episode of the talk show featuring the duo, which aired in December 2018, sparked nation-wide controversy. Pandya and Rahul were then suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their misogynist comments on the show.

The ban was later lifted on January 24, and Pandya went on to play against New Zealand and KL Rahul played for India A team against England Lions. Pandya has also taken 4 wickets and scored 61 runs after the ban was lifted.

On the show, Pandya bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor. Immediately after the episode was aired, it drew a lot of criticism from the social media – the remarks construed as ‘racist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Later, Pandya issued an apology on social media saying he “may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show”.

Karan Johar recently reopened the controversy saying that the issue has now gone behind the damage control zone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Koffee with Karan controversy: FIR registered against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition