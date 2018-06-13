Know about Manika Batra, PM Modi’s pick for fitness challenge

“I am very happy that PM Modi has nominated me for the Fitness Challenge. This is a very good initiative by PM sir,” she told ANI.

Batra, 22, currently India number 1 Table Tennis player, created history when she became the first Indian woman to win a table tennis singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. In total, she won three medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Batra won a silver, another first for India, in the doubles event. Also, she won gold in the team event.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Batra, who hails from Delhi, is the youngest child of her parents. The table tennis ace started developing her interest in table tennis at the age of four. Indian Express reports that Batra is a dropout from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi and rejected several modeling offers during her teenage years.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Apart from CWG, Manika holds the distinction of winning three gold medals at 2016 South Asian Games. Earlier, Manika had represented India in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow in 2014 where she was a quarterfinalist. The Tennis ace also won a gold medal in the 2nd division of the World Table Tennis Team Championships in March, 2016.