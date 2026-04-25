In the IPL, records fall every season but some milestones feel bigger than the rest. KL Rahul is now closing in on one of them.

As the 2026 season gathers momentum, the Delhi Capitals star is on the verge of overtaking MS Dhoni in the all-time IPL run charts. It’s a moment that underlines both Rahul’s consistency and the quiet shift happening in the league’s batting hierarchy.

Rahul inches closer to Dhoni

Rahul currently has 5,427 runs from 151 matches. Dhoni, a mainstay of the tournament for over a decade, sits just ahead with 5,439 runs from 278 games.

The gap? Just 13 runs.

Once he gets there, Rahul will move into sixth place on the all-time list, pushing Dhoni down to seventh.

Same numbers, different journeys

Any comparison with Dhoni comes with context. His impact goes far beyond runs. But if you look purely at the numbers, Rahul’s record is hard to ignore.

KL Rahul: 5,427 runs | Avg: 45.61 | SR: 136.98 | 100s: 5

MS Dhoni: 5,439 runs | Avg: 38.30 | SR: 137.45 | 100s: 0

Rahul has built his tally in significantly fewer matches, maintaining an average above 45, one of the highest in IPL history. He also leads in 50-plus scores as a wicketkeeper-batter, with 31 compared to Dhoni’s 24.

It’s a reminder of how roles have evolved, with top-order wicketkeepers now shaping innings rather than finishing them with the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel also in this segment and even Rishabh Pant preferring a spot up the order.

A sharper, more aggressive Rahul

Since joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in the 2025 auction, Rahul looks like a batter who has consciously changed gears.

Strike rate used to be the biggest question around his game. This season, it hasn’t been.

In IPL 2026, he’s striking at over 166, playing with far more intent at the top. His 92 against Gujarat Titans earlier this month captured that shift perfectly- controlled, but attacking when it mattered.

Suresh Raina next on the list

Once Rahul moves past Dhoni, his next target is Suresh Raina, who sits fifth with 5,528 runs.

If Rahul continues in this form, that milestone may not be too far away either, possibly even before the league stage ends.

Dhoni’s stature in the IPL, especially as a captain and finisher, remains untouched. But in terms of pure run-scoring as a wicketkeeper-batter, Rahul is steadily carving out his own space, one milestone at a time.