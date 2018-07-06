KL Rahul: The weapon in Virat Kohli’s armoury that he needs to use more often

The 26-year-old batsman is the perfect player for a captain like Kohli who focuses massively on fitness and sets new standards for his teammates. (Reuters)

Before the start of T20I series against England, there were concerns over how an in-form KL Rahul will be included in India’s playing XI. Skipper Virat Kohli found an answer by demoting himself in the batting order and drafting his former RCB teammate at number 3. The move paid off as Rahul struck his second T20I century and helped India beat England by 8 wickets. KL Rahul exploited the good batting conditions and smashed a well-crafted century to settle the debate around his place in the Indian team.

The 26-year-old batsman is the perfect player for a captain like Kohli who focuses massively on fitness and sets new standards for his teammates. Rahul’s determination is what makes him different from others. He made his debut during the 2014-2015 Border Gavaskar series in playing conditions.

It was the same series that drew curtains to former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Test career. Rahul had a debut to forget as he failed miserably in his debut Test in Melbourne scoring one and there in the two innings. With the series already lost, the selectors and skipper Kohli decided to give Rahul a go at his usual opening spot in the Sydney Test. He had a dramatic redemption in Sydney and stroked his way to a patient century scoring 110 off 262 deliveries.

He announced himself at the highest level during the limited-overs tours of Zimbabwe and West Indies in mid-2016. Coming from a good IPL season where he had scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.11, Rahul scored a century in ODIs as well as T20Is. In fact, he is the third Indian player after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to score a T20I century.

In the recently concluded IPL, he scored 659 runs at a strike rate of almost 160. Coming out of the shadows of Virat Kohli and AB Devillers, Rahul took the centre stage for Kings XI Punjab and repaid the faith entrusted upon him by smashing the fastest fifty in the opening game for his new franchise.

Despite these brilliant performances, it’s a shame that Rahul has failed to cement his place in the national side. But, that’s how Indian cricket works. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at top and Kohli at three, it is difficult for any opener to break into the final XI.

However, with age and captain’s trust on his side, Rahul has a long and successful career ahead of him.