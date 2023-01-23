KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Cheteshwar Pujara and others congratulate couple

It’s official! Cricketer Kl Rahul and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty got married at a beautiful, intimate ceremony in Khandala on Monday. All key ceremonies including the main wedding took place at bride’s father and Bollywood’s 90s action hero Suniel Shetty in Khandala, news agency PTI said. Amid fervent buzz, the couple posted the first official photos with identical caption on their Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. ‘…I learn how to love…,’ said the couple in a heart-felt note.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️



Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/1VWxio5w6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 23, 2023

As soon as the official photos were posted, the cricketing community broke into a virtual celebration. Among those who congratulated the new ‘it couple’ were Virat Kohil, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Surya Kumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara among others.

His IPL team – Lucknow Super Giants – also congratulated its skipper for the new personal innings! While there were reports that Rahul may miss out on the IPL tournament, his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty has reportedly said that everything, including the wedding reception, will take place after the tournament wraps up. Previous reports also said that Rahul will leave for the practice session immediately after the wedding. However, there are reports that the Indian Cricket Team’s vice-captain and his new bride will host a lavish reception in Mumbai for family and friends just before the IPL season kicks off.