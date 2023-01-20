KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding soon! Mehendi to D-Day to groom’s cricket schedule – Check latest buzz

Seems like the wedding season is on! Many prominent personalities such as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married. One of them is Indian cricketer KL Rahul who will reportedly marry his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Khandala on January 23. It is already known that the wedding will take place in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse called Jahaan.

It seems that the wedding preparations are on for the grand wedding of Rahul and Athiya. Neither of the families has officially revealed anything about the wedding. However, the rumor is out there, both of them are going to throw a grand wedding reception post-wedding.

The wedding date has not yet been confirmed by either of the families. One of the reasons could be both Athiya and Rahul’s work commitment. It is anticipated that Rahul will immediately leave for training after marriage as he will be playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 next month.

According to several media reports, it is expected that the wedding festivities will begin on January 21 starting with Sangeet and Mehndi ceremonies.

The wedding will be witnessed by only close family members and friends from both sides. Among the attendees could be Salman Khan, Jacki Shroff, Akshay Kumar and others.

ALSO READ | Is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh actually involved in sexual harassment? 5 facts

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to have been dating each other for quite some time until they made it official on Instagram. Both never spoke about each other publicly until the cricketer attended the premiere of Athiya’s brother, Ahan’s debut film Tadap in 2021. This is not it. Suniel Shetty has to been spotted attending KL Rahul’s cricket matches and reportedly shares a close bond with him.

Apart from this, KL Rahul is not the only cricketer getting married this month. Rahul’s India teammate and cricketer Axar Patel too is getting married to his fiancé Meha.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill makes history with double centuries — Know interesting facts about the youngest cricketer