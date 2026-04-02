The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is getting more exciting as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important match. Both teams are eager to win after losing their first games this season.

As both teams head into Match 6 on April 2. they will be looking to fix their mistakes. KKR will want to improve their bowling especially at the end of the innings while SRH will focus on better execution in the death overs. KKR skipper Rahane won the toss at the Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. They made no changes to their playing 11.

Pitch Report: A Batter’s paradise

Eden Gardens is one of the best places for batting in India. The pitch has good and steady bounce which helps batters play their shots easily. The short boundaries make it tough for bowlers to control runs.

Recently, fast bowlers have taken more wickets here (39) compared to spinners (26). The average score at this ground is very high, around 204 runs.

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Weather forecast

Eden Gardens is one of the best places for batting in India. The pitch has good and steady bounce which helps batters play their shots easily. The short boundaries make it tough for bowlers to control runs.

Recently, fast bowlers have taken more wickets here (39) compared to spinners (26). The average score at this ground is very high, around 204 runs.

This clearly shows that high-scoring matches are quite common at this venue. Teams usually prefer chasing here because of the conditions.

Batters enjoy playing freely while bowlers need to be very accurate with their line and length.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11

Kolkata knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

mpact Player Options: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne

Impact Player Options: Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, R Smaran, Sakib Hussain