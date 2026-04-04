The excitement for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League is already building fast as Kolkata Knight Riders get ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of IPL 2026.

Both teams lost their opening games by small margins so they will be eager to get their first points on the table.

With the match set to be played at the famous Eden Gardens this game is expected to be intense and very important for both sides.

The “Sun-Head” storm vs. The purple fortress

All attention is on SRH opener Travis Head. The “Sun-Head” hype is real, and if he finds his rhythm SRH’s batting could be tough to stop. But KKR can’t be taken lightly.

With Ajinkya Rahane leading smartly and Rinku Singh known for his strong finishing, Kolkata will be confident at home.

The big question is will Hyderabad’s top order handle the pressure under the lights at Eden Gardens or will they struggle against the home team?

IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH : When & Where to Catch the Magic

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH how to watch the match: Don’t Miss the Drip!

Live Streaming: Watch every ball on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming & Broadcast Summary Around The World

Region TV Broadcaster Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Website) Pakistan — Yupp TV Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Gazi TV Official / Local Platforms* US & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV, Fubo MENA CricLife 1 (via eLife) StarzPlay / beIN Connect Australia Fox Cricket (Channel 501) Kayo Sports / Foxtel App UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW TV

IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH full team squad

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (c), (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra.