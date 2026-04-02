KKR vs SRH Highlights IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in Match 6 of IPL 2026 on April 2 (Thursday) at the legendary Eden Gardens. Chasing 227 to win, the men in Purple and Gold never seemed like getting there, losing wickets at regular intervals. [Check Full Scorecard here]
Chasing 227 to win, Harsh Dubey has removed Finn Allen early. Jaydev Undakat has removed Ajinkya Rahane, playing his 200th IPL match. Cameron Green got run-out. Rinku Singh looked furious after Angkrish Raghuvanshi got run-out as well. Now, Rinku got out too. The Knight Riders then lost their last four wickets in a flash as Eshan Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat helped themselves to two-wickets each. They were eventually bowled out for 161 in 16 overs.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
161 (16.0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
226/8 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 6 )
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: What happened in SRH innings?
Earlier, KKR skipper Rahane won the toss at the Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. They made no changes to their playing 11. The Hyderabad side made a great start through Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. But the Knight Riders have made a comeback through two wickets in one over by Blessing Muzarabani. Anukul Roy has now got the better of Aniket Verma.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added 82 off 53 balls to rebuild the innings. In the end, Hyderabad managed to get to 226/8, thanks to a fifty from Klassen (52). Muzarabani finished with figures of 4/41, second-best by a KKR bowler against SRH in IPL’s history. The Knight Riders would now need 227 to win their first match.
KKR vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) counterpart Ishan Kishan was won by the former, who decided to field first at the Eden Gardens.
KKR vs SRH Playing 11
Kolkata knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Impact Player: Finn Allen in for Blessing Muzarabani
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne
Impact Player: Eshan Malinga in for Travis Head
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: All Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 6)
|Date & Time
|April 2, 2026
|Venue
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Live Stream
|JioHotstar & Star Sports Network
|Key Milestone
|Ajinkya Rahane’s 200th IPL Match
|Result
|SRH beat KKR by 65 runs
KKR vs SRH Tata IPL 2026 Today Match Highlights Scorecard: Catch all the Updates From The Game at Eden Gardens Here
KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: See you with CSK vs PBKS game
It was great time bringing you all the updates from this game as Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. Hope you liked the coverage, see you in the next game where Chennai Super Kings will welcome Punjab Kings at Anbuden-Chepauk.
Till then, enjoy this controversial moment from the game. It is also the moment that changed the game.
𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2026
A massive moment of confusion ends with Cameron Green heading back to the pavilion instead of Raghuvanshi 😵💫#tataipl 2026 | #kkrvsrh | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ySCLEcJOUA pic.twitter.com/m1AZcPaM2Z
KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: What did player of the match Nitish Kumar Reddy say?
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in match 6 of IPL 2026, player of the match for his efforts of 39 runs off 24 balls and two wickets with the ball in hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy said it was the kind of performance he was waiting for.
He said, "It's the match-winning performance I was waiting for a long time. Thankfully it came at the right time, and even my bowling, it's given me confidence. Just trying to be positive. There have been too many negative thoughts in my mind because the last season didn't go my way and I couldn't bowl last season. I've worked really hard on my bowling and it's paying off, and that really makes you feel happy and I am happy now. Thanks to the trainers and physios, my body is fully fit now."
KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: What did winning captain Ishan Kishan say?
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in match 6 of IPL 2026, SRH skipper, Ishan Kishan, said, "Not happy with the way I played but really happy the team was committed. Everyone was putting in the energy they put that I asked for. I don't think the pitch was that good to be honest. Head and Abhishek played a beautiful knock out there. The powerplay made the game easy for us because every batter got time to take singles and get a feel of the pitch. Great effort from them and Klaassy at the end. Team effort. We all know Finn is dangerous but Harsh just bowled that ball and we were lucky to get that wicket."
"Harsh has been doing well for his domestic team and keeping his nerves down and keeping calm in tough situations. I would like to talk about Shivang. Coming here, small ground. But his hard work paid off. He was in touch with all the coaches and trying to understand what works. You saw him bowl with big heart against someone like Rinku. [Areas of improvement] I think we are getting to know about the areas with each game. Fielding is an area. We can't give 20 runs in extras. We'll work on it as a team," he added.
KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: What did losing captain Ajinkya Rahane say?
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after Kolkata Knight Riders were outplayed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 6 of IPL 2026, KKR skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, said, "Yeah I thought we needed a couple of big partnerships. Guys who were set needed to take it deep. With the ball I thought we came back really well. In batting, when you are chasing a target, you need that partnership but we didn't get that. [Grass on the pitch] Second innings, I felt the ball was slightly stopping. Slower balls were gripping a lot more than first innings."
"We thought the wicket would get better but it got slower. But not making excuses. SRH did good use of the slower balls and the angles they used were really good. Winning home games is really important so we have to go back to the drawing room and think about our combination, if we need an extra batter. But we don't need to think too much. Just one bad day," he added.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: What happened in SRH innings?
KKR skipper Rahane won the toss at the Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. They made no changes to their playing 11. The Hyderabad side made a great start through Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. But the Knight Riders have made a comeback through two wickets in one over by Blessing Muzarabani. Anukul Roy has now got the better of Aniket Verma.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added 82 off 53 balls to rebuild the innings. In the end, Hyderabad managed to get to 226/8, thanks to a fifty from Klassen (52). Muzarabani finished with figures of 4/41, second-best by a KKR bowler against SRH in IPL's history. The Knight Riders would now need 227 to win their first match.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders' innings summary
Chasing 227 to win, Harsh Dubey has removed Finn Allen early. Jaydev Undakat has removed Ajinkya Rahane, playing his 200th IPL match. Cameron Green got run-out. Rinku Singh looked furious after Angkrish Raghuvanshi got run-out as well. Now, Rinku got out too. The Knight Riders then lost their last four wickets in a flash as Eshan Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat helped themselves to two-wickets each. They were eventually bowled out for 161 in 16 overs.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Unadkat's double-wicket leads to Hyderabad's 65-run win
Another two wicket over, this time from Jaydev Unadkat as he gets rid of Kartik Tyagi and Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl Knight Riders out for 161 and hand SRH a thumping 65 run win.
KKR 161/10, lose by 65 runs.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Double wicket over for Malinga
Wicket!! Eshan Malinga gets Narine as he tries to hit yet another six.
Wicket!! Make that double wicket over as he also has the wicket of Ramandeep Singh and KKR are almost done and dusted.
After the end of 15 overs, KKR's score reads 159/8.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Sunil Narine hits two sixes
Six!! Sunil Narine goes bang first ball and gets a huge six
Six!! Make that two in a row as Narine gets another.
After the end of 14 overs, KKR's score reads 151/6.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Nitish Reddy gets the big fish
Nitish Kumar Reddy has got the big fish-Rinku Singh, who has been caught at short third-man by Jaydev Undakat. KKR in big trouble now.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Shivang Kumar finishes wicketless
Shivang Kumar, supposed to be the big mystery spinner, fails to get a wicket in his first appearance, concedes 41 in his first four.
After the end of 13 overs, KKR's score reads 137/5.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Nitish Reddy gets Anukul
Nitish Reddy strikes in his first over as he gets the big scalp of Anukul Roy. The man from Bihar, who plays for Jharkhand, much like Ishan Kishan, just could not get going and gives Reddy a wicket in his first over.
After the end of 12 overs, KKR's score reads 123/5.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Raghuvanshi run-out
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was supposed to carry on after having got Cameron Green run-out earlier, has got himself run-out right after the fifty. Rinku had hit the ball straight to backward point and Eshan Malinga, who was involved in the last run-out, is involved in this too as he throws the ball back to bowler Shivang Kumar. The debutant makes no mistake in removing the stumps at the non-striker's end and Raghuvanshi is run-out. Rinku has been left fuming here.
After the end of 11 overs, KKR's score reads 120/4.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: 100 up for Knight Riders
Fifty comes up for Raghuvanshi as he takes a single. 10 runs come off the David Payne over.
After the end of 10 overs, KKR's score reads 110/3.
The Knight Riders have brought up their 100 as Shivang Kumar is hit for 12 in his second over and Angkrish Raghuvanshi remains one short of his fifty.
After the end of 9 overs, KKR are 100/3.
Jaydev Undakat continues from the other end and goes for nine as Rinku and Raghuvanshi look to settle down.
After the end of 8 overs, KKR are 88/3.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Shivang Kumar into the attack
Shivang Kumar is into the attack for the first time in IPL and he goes for only five runs in his first over.
Knight Riders are 79/3 after 7 overs.
Want to more about Shivang's journey, read this.
From Moradabad to Eden Gardens: Meet Shivang Kumar, SRH’s Latest Spin Sensation.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Cameron Green run-out
It is back-to-back wickets for SRH as after going through a lot of confusion in their entire six ball partnership, they finally managed to get one of them run-out. Firstly it was thought that it is Raghuvanshi who is run-out, who was also seemingly dejected and looking to walk out, but then umpires sent the decision upstairs. As it turned out, Green was yet to clear the halfway mark when bails at the non-striker's end were removed by Eshan Malinga.
So instead of Green, it was Raghuvanshi, who got out. As a result, after the end of 6 overs, KKR are 74/3.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Unadkat removes Rahane
Jaydev Unadkat, the new man into the attack for the Hyderabad side, has done the damage as he got the big wicket of Ajikya Rahane, who fails to impress in his 200th IPL match.
After the end of 5 overs, KKR are 67/2.
Dubey continues to bowl decently as he goes for nine runs with Raghuvanshi picking up a four. Fifty up for Knight Riders.
At the end of the first four, the Knight Riders, chasing 227 to win, are 57/1.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits Abhishek Sharma for two sixes
Pressure? What pressure says Angkrish Raghuvanshi as he takes toll of part-timer Abhishek Sharma, hitting him for two sixes and taking 15 off his over.
At the end of the first three, the Knight Riders, chasing 227 to win, are 48/1.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Harsh Dubey gets Finn Allen
Wicket!! After being hit for a four off the first ball, Harsh Dubey continues to toss it up and gets Finn Allen caught and bowled.
KKR have lost their impact player without a lot of impact from him.
At the end of the first two, the Knight Riders, chasing 227 to win, are 33/1.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Finn Allen the impact sub shows impact straightaway
Finn Allen is the impact sub who has come in place of Blessing Muzarabani and it seems like KKR are now enjoying the services of 12 players as he has started impacting the match straightaway.
David Payne is feeling the pain as KKR openers Rahane and Allen take 25 off the first and 24 of those runs have come courtesy Rahane.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Can the Knight Riders chase it down?
The target of 227 is tough as it has only been chased very few times in IPL history. Can the Knight Riders create history?
Fireshow with the bat 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 2, 2026
Over to our bowlers now 💪 pic.twitter.com/VnlID3WONQ
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Muzarabani finishes with 4/41, Sunrisers post 226/8
Wicket!! Make that a four-wicket haul for the Zimbabwean pacer. He really is born to be famous. After being hit for a four by Shivang Kumar, the debutant, he befuddles him with the change in pace and gets the wicket. He has four wickets, concedes 12 in the last over to finish with figures of 4/41.
As for SRH, they wouldn't be too bothered either as they have 226 on the board to defend.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Klassen out for 52
Wicket!! Slow and Klassen, despite giving it his all, fails to clear the mid-wicket boundary and therefore gets caught at the boundary ropes to give Muzarabani his third wicket. Ramandeep takes the catch and Klassen is out for 52.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Klassen hits back-to-back boundaries
Now, it is the classic case of dropped catches hurt, Klassen hits back-to-back boundaries against Muzarabani.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Manish, Anukul fail to catch it
Nobody catches? This is weird fielding from Anukul Roy and Manish Tripathi as both of them converge and none of them takes. Klassen would have ben out first ball and Muzarabani would have had his third wicket but not to be, A classic case of too many cooks spoil the broth.
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Can the Orange Army get to 240?
Despite wickets of the first two balls and Klassen not facing a single delivery, Vaibhav concedes 11 in the over. As a result, the SRH score now reads 211/6 after 19 overs.
Can they get to 240?
KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE Updates: Vaibhav Arora on a hat-trick.
Wicket!! Vaibhav Arora has two in two as he gets the better of Salil Arora. This time he gets the man clean bowled. On a hat-trick now.