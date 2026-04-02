KKR vs SRH Highlights IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs in Match 6 of IPL 2026 on April 2 (Thursday) at the legendary Eden Gardens. Chasing 227 to win, the men in Purple and Gold never seemed like getting there, losing wickets at regular intervals. [Check Full Scorecard here]

Chasing 227 to win, Harsh Dubey has removed Finn Allen early. Jaydev Undakat has removed Ajinkya Rahane, playing his 200th IPL match. Cameron Green got run-out. Rinku Singh looked furious after Angkrish Raghuvanshi got run-out as well. Now, Rinku got out too. The Knight Riders then lost their last four wickets in a flash as Eshan Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat helped themselves to two-wickets each. They were eventually bowled out for 161 in 16 overs.

Match Ended Indian Premier League, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders

161 (16.0) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

226/8 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – Match 6 )

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs View Scorecard

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: What happened in SRH innings?

Earlier, KKR skipper Rahane won the toss at the Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. They made no changes to their playing 11. The Hyderabad side made a great start through Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. But the Knight Riders have made a comeback through two wickets in one over by Blessing Muzarabani. Anukul Roy has now got the better of Aniket Verma.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added 82 off 53 balls to rebuild the innings. In the end, Hyderabad managed to get to 226/8, thanks to a fifty from Klassen (52). Muzarabani finished with figures of 4/41, second-best by a KKR bowler against SRH in IPL’s history. The Knight Riders would now need 227 to win their first match.

KKR vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) counterpart Ishan Kishan was won by the former, who decided to field first at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11

Kolkata knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Impact Player: Finn Allen in for Blessing Muzarabani

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga in for Travis Head

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: All Details

Detail Information Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 6) Date & Time April 2, 2026 Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live Stream JioHotstar & Star Sports Network Key Milestone Ajinkya Rahane’s 200th IPL Match Result SRH beat KKR by 65 runs

Live Updates

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL 2026 Today Match Highlights Scorecard: Catch all the Updates From The Game at Eden Gardens Here