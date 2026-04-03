The “High-Scoring Losers” of Match Day 1 met at the Eden Gardens on April 2, 2026, but only one team walked away with their reputation restored. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dismantled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs, posting a massive 226/8 before bundling out the hosts for 161. From bizarre dismissals to a masterclass in middle-order rebuilding, here are the five biggest talking points from the encounter.

1. The “Comedy of Errors”: Raghuvanshi and Green’s Run-Out Saga

The most talked-about moment of the night was a powerplay disaster that left the Eden crowd in disbelief. Angkrish Raghuvanshi drove a delivery straight back to bowler Eshan Malinga, who got a slight deflection. In the ensuing confusion, both Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green ended up at the same end. Initially, Raghuvanshi began walking off in frustration, only for an umpire review to reveal that Green was actually the one short of his crease. While Raghuvanshi was recalled to continue his fifty-making knock, Green’s disappointing run continued as he departed for just 2.

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 🤯



A massive moment of confusion ends with Cameron Green heading back to the pavilion instead of Raghuvanshi 😵‍💫#TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ySCLEcJOUA pic.twitter.com/m1AZcPaM2Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2026

2. “Fickle Finn” and the 400 Strike Rate

Finn Allen provided the ultimate “blink and you’ll miss it” cameo, earning the trending nickname “Fickle Finn” for his high-risk, high-reward approach. Allen unleashed pure carnage from ball one, smashing 28 runs off just 7 deliveries at an astronomical strike rate of 400.00. While he briefly ignited hopes of a record chase with four boundaries and two sixes, his stay was cut short by young spinner Harsh Dubey, proving once again that Allen’s explosive starts are as brilliant as they are brief.

𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 💥



A short, but impactful cameo from Finn Allen ends – but not before giving #KKR a solid start! 💪#TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ySCLEcJOUA pic.twitter.com/wvqAmvuKOR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2026

3. Magical Muzarabani: The Lone Warrior

In a bowling unit that bled runs—with Varun Chakaravarthy going at 15.50 an over—Blessing Muzarabani was the only KKR bowler who consistently asked questions. The Zimbabwean pacer produced a “magical” spell under pressure, finishing with figures of 4/41, the second-best bowling performance for KKR against SRH in IPL history. He removed both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head to keep KKR in the hunt, but a lack of support from the other end meant his clinical death-overs execution was eventually overshadowed by the SRH total.

Petition to change the word 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞 in dictionary to 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐮 😌💜pic.twitter.com/3q7gcyXvVo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 2, 2026

4. No-Show Narine: The Missing Spark

Sunil Narine has long been KKR’s “cheat code,” but tonight was a rare “no-show” for the veteran. Tasked with containing a rampant SRH top order, Narine went wicketless, conceding 39 runs in his four overs without his usual mystery. His struggles continued with the bat; walking in at a desperate No. 8, he teased a comeback with two towering sixes but was quickly caught out for 12. For a franchise that prides itself on loyalty to its core, Narine’s lack of impact was a glaring hole in the KKR defense.

5. The Klaasen-Reddy Masterclass

SRH’s total of 226 wasn’t just about the openers. After a mid-innings wobble saw them slip to 118/4, Heinrich Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) stitched together a brutal 82-run partnership. Klaasen’s calculated aggression against KKR’s spinners, combined with Reddy’s fearless finishing, pushed the target out of reach. Reddy later proved his all-rounder worth by picking up two crucial wickets, including the dangerous Rinku Singh, sealing a perfect night for the visitors.

Hitting the notes on and off the field 🤌🔥 pic.twitter.com/9PVtrbBGw5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 2, 2026

Match Summary: KKR vs SRH (April 2, 2026)

Team Score Top Performer Key Bowler SRH 226/8 (20.0) Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 35) Jaydev Unadkat (3/32) KKR 161/10 (16.0) Angkrish Raghuvanshi (52 off 29) Blessing Muzarabani (4/41)

Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 65 runs.