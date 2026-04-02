As Eden Gardens gets ready for Match 6 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, In IPL 2026 the focus isn’t just on the game but also on the huge salaries of the players.

After the 2026 mini-auction changed things in a big way this match included some of the most expensive players in the league. From big retentions to high bidding wars at the auction this game features some of the highest-paid stars.

KKR vs SRH 2026: The Billion-Rupee faceoff

1. Cameron Green (KKR) | ₹25.20 Crore

The Australian “Unicorn” is leading the pack right now. KKR went all-in at the Abu Dhabi auction, making Green the most expensive overseas player ever. He can hit big shots with ease and bowl at speeds of 140+ kmph, making him a true all-rounder.

He’s basically KKR’s “Main Character” this season, and the team will rely on him to control the middle overs with strong Aussie determination.

2. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) | ₹23.00 Crore

The “Spin-Killer” himself! SRH didn’t even let him go to the auction and kept him for a huge ₹23 crore. In 2026, Klaasen is seen as one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world.

His “stand and deliver” style is very exciting to watch and SRH is counting on him to prove his worth. If he gets going, no boundary at Eden is safe.

3. Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) | ₹18.00 Crore

KKR signed the “Baby Malinga” for ₹18 crore to make their death bowling strong and reliable.

Pathirana’s unique slinging action and deadly yorkers make him very hard to face and at just 23 he’s seen as a valuable player for the future. He’s the one KKR depends on when the match is tight and the pressure is at its highest.

4. Pat Cummins (SRH) | ₹18.00 Crore

The Captain. The Leader. The ₹18 Crore Man. Cummins is still the main force behind the Sunrisers. After leading the team with a “Captain Cool” attitude in past seasons keeping him was an easy decision.

SRH depends on his smart planning to break KKR’s strong top order, and he also chips in with useful runs in the lower order.

5. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) | ₹14.00 Crore

Showing that Indian talent is worth every paisa, Abhishek Sharma’s ₹14 crore retention highlights how he has grown into a top player.

The stylish left-hander brings that “trendy” touch at the top of the order. His strong partnership with Travis Head is why SRH is still one of the most dangerous teams in the powerplay in 2026.

KKR vs SRH: Top 5 most expensive players playing in today’s match.