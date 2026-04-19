KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Match Preview: The 28th match of the season takes place on Sunday, April 19 at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The three-time champions are back at their fortress in a desperate now or never situation, while a high-flying Rajasthan Royals side looks to reclaim the top spot in the standings.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured a nightmare start to their 2026 campaign. Currently languishing at the bottom of the table, they have managed just one point from six matches and that too from a rain-abandoned game. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the batting unit has struggled for rhythm despite the presence of power-hitters like Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell. Returning home to the Eden Gardens is their best chance to spark a late-season revival.

Conversely, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been clinical, securing four wins from five matches. Even after the departure of Sanju Samson, the team has found a new hero in 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has taken the league by storm. With Yashasvi Jaiswal explosive at the top and Ravi Bishnoi leading a disciplined bowling attack, the Royals look like a complete unit ready to conquer Kolkata.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 3rd Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 10th Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1*

*1 point from a No Result (NR).

Rinku Singh remains the x-factor for KKR, but he needs support from the top order to set a platform, players like Cameron Green must come to the party. For RR, all eyes are on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryanashi, who have found incredible consistency this season and Sunil Narine for KKR, who must exploit the dry afternoon conditions to stifle the Royals’ momentum.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: A Test of Spin and Skill

The pitch at Eden Gardens is traditionally a balanced surface, but for this afternoon clash, it is expected to play slightly differently. Under the baking sun, the surface may offer early assistance to spinners, making the middle overs a tactical battle.

Toss Factor: Unlike night games where dew is a massive factor, this 03:30 pm start reduces the chase-at-all-costs mentality. However, historical data shows teams batting second have won 56 out of 98 games here.

Scoring Trends: A competitive total is expected to be in the 180-200 range. But don’t be surprised to see a 200+ total. The boundaries are relatively short, which keeps the batters interested even if the surface slows down later in the game

Kolkata Weather Forecast

Heat and humidity will be the primary challenges for the players today. The afternoon temperature is expected to hit 35 Degrees Celsius, with a real feel closer to 39 degrees Celsius due to high humidity.

Rain Threat: While rain has spoiled previous KKR home games this month, the forecast for Sunday afternoon looks dry. There is only a 20% chance of a stray shower, meaning we should see a full 40-over contest.

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Wind: Light winds from the south (10-15 km/h) won’t provide much relief but might help swing the ball slightly in the first few overs.

Head-To-Head: KKR Hold the Slight Edge

This is one of the most evenly matched rivalries in IPL history. After 32 meetings, KKR lead by a narrow margin.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 32 KKR Won 16 RR Won 14 No Result 2 Highest Score (KKR) 223 Highest Score (RR) 224

Venue Dominance:

At Eden Gardens: KKR have a strong record at home against RR, winning 7 out of 12 encounters. However, RR won a record-breaking thriller at this venue in 2024, proving they can breach the Knight Riders’ fortress.

What happened in their last meeting?

In their last meeting in May 2025, KKR dominated the Royals in a one-sided affair at Eden Gardens, chasing down a modest target with 8 wickets to spare. KKR fans will be hoping that history repeats itself today to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.