KKR vs RR IPL 2023, Match Preview: Here’s where to watch, Probable XI, Pitch Report and more

Get ready for a fiery showdown as the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 unfolds at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, both neck and neck on the table, are separated only by their net run rate, which could be the deciding factor for their playoff fate this season. While Rajasthan comes into the game on the back of another heart-wrenching loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR will be hoping to ride their winning momentum into this crucial contest.

All eyes will be on the sensational Rinku Singh, the man of the tournament who has won hearts with his stunning performances. Along with the explosive Andre Russell, Singh powered Kolkata to a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in their last game. With captain Nitish Rana back in form and their openers looking sharp, KKR’s batting line-up is poised for another spectacular outing.

But the Royals will be no pushovers, as they fight for their playoff survival. After a strong start, they suffered back-to-back losses that pushed them down the table. With three games left, they must win all of them to stay in contention. However, their latest setback against SRH has left them reeling, and it will take a Herculean effort to come out on top tonight.

KKR vs RR Match Preview: When and where to watch

The IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The game will be played at KKR’s home ground Eden Gardens. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network and it will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

KKR vs RR Match Preview: Pitch report

Throughout the IPL, no other venue has witnessed a higher average first-innings total than Eden Gardens, which stands at an impressive 205 runs. According to ESPN, the spin bowlers have had more success here than their pace counterparts, having claimed 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers have taken 29 wickets but at a higher economy rate of 10.47.

KKR vs RR Match Preview: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal