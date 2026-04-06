As the covers stay firmly placed over the Eden Gardens strip and the drizzle continues, the anxiety in the stands may have shifted from the scorecard to the wallet. With KKR currently at 25/2 in 3.4 overs against PBKS, thousands of fans could turn around and ask: What happens to their money if the rain doesn’t stop?

BookMyShow, the online ticketing partner for KKR’s home games has a very specific policy regarding weather-related disruptions. Here is the breakdown of the refund policy for tonight’s match.

Why you might not get a refund

The most critical clause in the IPL ticket terms and conditions is the Single Ball rule.

Full Refund: Typically, a 100% refund of the ticket’s base price is only initiated if the match is abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Current Status: Since 3.4 overs have already been legally delivered tonight, the No Play refund clause is technically no longer applicable. Under standard terms, once the game starts, the organizers are generally not liable to issue a refund.

How many minimum overs are needed for a result

While a refund is unlikely since play has occurred, the match’s validity depends on the 5-over threshold.

For a Result to be declared, both teams must face at least 5 overs.

If the rain prevents KKR from reaching 5 overs or prevents Punjab Kings from starting their chase, the match will be declared a “No Result” and points will be split.

Are there exceptions to the refund policy?

Historically, in cases of extreme disruption where only a few balls are bowled (like tonight’s 22 deliveries), franchises and state associations (like the CAB) sometimes offer partial credits or discounted tickets for a future home game as a goodwill gesture. However, this is not a mandatory rule and is entirely at the discretion of the Kolkata Knight Riders management.

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What about booking fees and GST?

Even in the event of a total washout (which tonight isn’t), fans should note that Convenience Fees, GST (28%), and Home Delivery charges are almost always non-refundable. These are considered service charges already utilized by the ticketing platform.