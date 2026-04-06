As the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) has entered its second week the excitement is building up. Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play at their home ground Eden Gardens, against Punjab Kings.

This Match 12 clash is important because both teams are in very different form right now. One team is doing well and gaining confidence while the other is struggling to find consistency.

Because of this the match becomes very important for their position in the middle of the points table.

Contrasting Fortunes: Recent form

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this home match under a lot of pressure. In their last game on April 2, they lost badly by 65 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same ground.

Even though young Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a good half-century KKR’s bowlers couldn’t stop the opposition from scoring big runs. Now they will be eager to make a strong comeback in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are full of confidence after their last match. They pulled off an exciting 5 wicket win against Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

Chasing a big target of 210 at M.A. At Chidambaram Stadium Priyansh Arya played a quick and impactful innings while Shreyas Iyer added a calm half-century to guide the team to victory with 8 balls remaining. Punjab will now try to continue this strong form and confidence in Kolkata.

Match schedule: Date and time

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (Match 12)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (Match 12) Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS : When & Where to watch the match

Watch the live match between KKR vs PBKS on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026: How to Watch KKR vs PBKS Anywhere in the world

Just below are the details to live steam the the match

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Sling TV / Fubo / Willow App Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports / Foxtel Now South Africa SuperSport DStv Stream MENA Region Cricket Gateway Noon App Global – YuppTV (select countries)

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS full team squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (c) Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad.