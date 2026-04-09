The excitement of IPL 2026 continues as Match 15 features a thrilling clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Both teams have strong squads and match-winners making this an exciting game for fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a tough start to the season. Their most recent match against Punjab Kings was unfortunately abandoned due to rain leaving them with just 1 point from that encounter and still searching for their first win of the season.

On the other hand, LSG led by Rishabh Pant have looked more stable. After losing to Delhi Capitals they bounced back with a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pant played a great unbeaten 68* while Mohammed Shami impressed with the ball.

KKR will look to use this break to regroup and improve especially with their bowling. Meanwhile LSG will try to continue their good form and stay consistent.

KKR vs LSG, Today’s IPL Match Probable Playing XIs

In all likelihood, both teams would look to maintain the same playing 11 that they had in their last encounters given that LSG win their last match and Kolkata’s last game was washed out.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable Playing 11: Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable Playing 11: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohsin Khan.

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KKR vs LSG Today IPL Match Date and Time

Feature Details Match Number 15 Tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Date April 9, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Broadcaster Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar (App & Website)

Today’s IPL Match KKR vs LSG Full Squad

KKR Full Squad IPL 2026

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

LSG Full Squad IPL 2026

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga