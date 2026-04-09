In Match 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 9 (Thursday) in Kolkata. KKR, led by the veteran Ajinkya Rahane, are desperate for a first win with their last match getting washed out. [Check Full Scorecard Here, When Match Begins]

Meanwhile, the Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant (the league’s record-breaking ₹27 Crore signing), are looking to consolidate their top-four position. With stars like Nicholas Pooran in red-hot form and Mohammed Shami leading the LSG attack, KKR faces a massive uphill battle at home.

KKR vs LSG Toss Update

The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane and his Lucknow Super Giants counterpart, Rishabh Pant will take place at 7:00 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The KKR vs LSG clash is available live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the match is streaming exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website, featuring 4K resolution and regional commentary.

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KKR vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing 11

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact Player Options: Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing 11

Josh Inglis (WK), Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Impact Player Options: Abdul Samad, M. Siddharth.

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