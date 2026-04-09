The Indian Premier League 2026 returns to the “City of Joy” for a clash that could define the mid-season trajectory for both franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a precarious position, currently languishing at 9th in the points table with only 1 point from three games (two losses and one washout). A defeat today would push them further away from playoff contention and leave them rooted in the bottom two.

Conversely, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sit at 7th with one win and one loss; a victory today would catapult them into the top four, potentially leapfrogging the Sunrisers and Capitals. With Rishabh Pant leading a balanced LSG side against a struggling KKR, the stakes for momentum are at an all-time high.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: Batting Paradise or Spinner’s Ally?

The surface at Eden Gardens has evolved from a slow-turner into one of India’s most prolific batting tracks. The highest score at this venue in the IPL is 262/2 (set by PBKS against KKR in 2024), while the lowest score recorded is 49 all out (RCB vs KKR in 2017). For today’s Match 15, expect a flat deck with true bounce and a lightning-fast outfield. While the proximity to the Hooghly River can provide early swing for seamers under lights, the short boundaries favor the power-hitters. In 2024, the average first-innings score here was well above 200, and we expect a similar run-fest today.

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Hourly Rain Update for Match Day

The weather forecast for Kolkata today, April 9, suggests a warm day with increasing cloud cover as the evening approaches. Humidity will be the biggest challenge for the players, likely peaking during the second innings.

Hourly Weather Forecast (April 9):

7:00 PM: 32°C, Mostly Cloudy (10% rain probability)

32°C, Mostly Cloudy (10% rain probability) 8:00 PM: 30°C, Cloudy (15% rain probability)

30°C, Cloudy (15% rain probability) 9:00 PM: 29°C, Partly Cloudy (10% rain probability)

29°C, Partly Cloudy (10% rain probability) 10:00 PM: 28°C, Clear Skies (5% rain probability)

28°C, Clear Skies (5% rain probability) 11:00 PM: 27°C, Clear/Humid (5% rain probability)

With humidity expected to touch 74%, the dew factor will be a massive variable, making the toss crucial as captains will likely opt to bowl first to avoid a wet ball in the chase.

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Head-To-Head: LSG Hold the Edge Over KKR

Lucknow Super Giants have historically enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry. In their 6 overall meetings in the IPL, LSG leads the head-to-head 4-2. Most of these encounters have been high-scoring thrillers, with LSG’s disciplined death bowling often proving the difference.

At the Eden Gardens venue, the two sides have met twice, with the honors currently split 1-1. LSG won a final-ball thriller here in 2023, while KKR dominated their 2024 home fixture with a comprehensive 8-wicket win. Today’s match serves as the tie-breaker for their record at this iconic ground.