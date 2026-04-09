The IPL 2026 caravan rolls into the iconic Eden Gardens for Match 15, featuring a fascinating tactical battle between two teams. Ajinkya Rahane leads the Kolkata Knight Riders side hungry for a home win, while Rishabh Pant brings his explosive Lucknow Super Giants squad to the “City of Joy.” With KKR’s spin wizard Sunil Narine and LSG’s pace sensation Mohammed Shami set to collide, this Thursday night clash is the biggest ticket in town.

How to watch KKR vs LSG On TV?

In India, the Star Sports Network is the official television broadcaster for IPL 2026. You can watch the live telecast of KKR vs LSG on:

Star Sports 1 / HD (English)

(English) Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD (Hindi)

(Hindi) Regional Channels: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How To Watch KKR vs LSG Online?

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform is offering the match in Ultra HD (4K) resolution. A major highlight for 2026 is the availability of Bhojpuri and Haryanvi commentary feeds, which have become a viral sensation. To access them, simply click the “Audio & Subtitles” settings within the live player and select your preferred regional language.

How to watch KKR vs LSG for free in India?

While JioHotstar typically requires a subscription for premium features, users can often watch the match through bundled telecom plans. Jio and Airtel offer specific “Cricket Plans” that include a JioHotstar mobile subscription. Additionally, some users may find the live stream accessible via the JioTV app or through loyalty rewards programs like Flipkart SuperCoins and Airtel Thanks.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring KKR and LSG in the world