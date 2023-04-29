KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field first; rain likely to delay match

The stage is set, the crowds are cheering, and the excitement is palpable as Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to take on the Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of IPL 2023. These two formidable teams have already clashed earlier in the season, with KKR emerging victorious by a narrow margin of three wickets in Ahmedabad.
It was a breathtaking contest, with KKR chasing down a mammoth target of 205 runs with sheer grit and determination. Venkatesh Iyer was the star of the show, smashing a blistering 83 runs off just 40 balls. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana also delivered stellar performances, scoring an unbeaten 49 and 45 runs respectively. The GT bowlers, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph, did put up a good fight, picking up two wickets each.
But it wasn’t just KKR that shone that day. Gujarat Titans put up an impressive total of 204/4 in their innings, with Vijay Shankar registering an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off just 24 balls. KKR’s Sunil Narine also left his mark on the game, taking three wickets in his spell.
As the two sides prepare to face each other once again, KKR, currently seventh in the standings, will be eager to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, GT, who are placed third, will be looking to continue their fine form and climb up the rankings.
Indian Premier League, 2023Eden Gardens, Kolkata 29 April 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders 0/0 (0.0)
Gujarat Titans
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 39 ) Gujarat Titans elected to field
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 39th IPL match. Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 3.30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 3 pm IST.