While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for their IPL 2026 opener at Eden Gardens, the franchise’s parent company has executed a multi-billion dollar land-grab strategy 8,000 miles away. The Knight Riders Group (KRG) has officially unveiled the Knight Riders Cricket Field at Fairplex in Pomona, California, the first dedicated professional cricket arena in the United States.

The development positions KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta as among the most influential private owners in world cricket.

“The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and we hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team”, co-owner of Knight Riders Sports, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement. “I am really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles.”

The Olympic Dividend: A 2028 strategic asset

The timing of the Pomona facility is no coincidence. With Cricket set to make its comeback at the Olympics after a gap of 128 years in Los Angeles 2028, the Knight Riders Group has secured the first mover advantage.

A report carried by ESPN claims that The Fairplex arena is already in the reckoning to host the T20 medal events for LA28. By owning the primary professional facility in the Olympic host city, KRG becomes a service provider for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Owning the infrastructure in a market like Southern California allows KKR to diversify its revenue beyond broadcasting shares, tapping into year-round stadium rentals, academy fees and high-value US-based sponsorships.

From franchise to Conglomerate: The KRG Portfolio

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) home ground marks the fourth cornerstone of a global empire that now operates across four distinct time zones- the primary franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in India, the Trinbago Knight Riders which plays the Caribbean Premier League in the Caribbean islands. The Abu Dhabu Knight Riders franchise in the ILT20 and the LA Knight Riders (MLC) in the United States of America.

The integrated fan ecosystem

To monetise this global reach, KRG is leveraging cross-border digital engagement. KKR even announced a dual-collaboration with KRAFTON India to integrate the franchise into BGMI 4.3. Fans can now access the Knight Dominion Set and Eden Charge Buggy in-game.

The post-media rights hedge

Franchise valuations are currently peaking, with RCB nearing a $2 billion sale and Rajasthan Royals drawing $1.7 billion bids this month. However, market analysts warn that the next IPL media rights cycle may not see the same explosive growth. According to a report by consulting firm D&P Advisory, the IPL’s valuation fell 8% to Rs 76,100 crore in 2025, down from its peak of Rs 92,500 crore in 2023.

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KRG’s investment in US infrastructure is a classic Hedge. By owning physical assets and establishing a footprint in the US dollar economy before the 2028 Olympics, the Knight Riders are ensuring that even if domestic media rights plateau, their global valuation remains on an upward trajectory.