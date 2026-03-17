The wait is over for the Purple and Gold army! With the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to return to their fortress at Eden Gardens on April 2, the franchise has officially opened ticket sales for the first phase of IPL 2026.

Whether you want to witness Rinku Singh’s finishing fireworks or Sunil Narine’s mystery spin, here is your complete guide to securing a seat at one of the world’s most atmospheric cricket stadium.

Booking Status: Live & fast filling

As of today, March 17, tickets for KKR’s first three home matches have been released on the official ticketing platform. Due to the massive demand in Kolkata, several stands for the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already in the “Fast Filling” category.

Official ticketing Partner: BookMyShow

Kolkata Knight Riders have once again partnered with BookMyShow as their exclusive online ticketing partner.

Online Booking: Fans can log in to the BookMyShow app or website to book their seats.

Offline Sales: Limited tickets are expected to be available at the Mohammedan Sporting Club box office or designated gates at Eden Gardens closer to match day, but online booking is highly recommended to avoid the rush.

Eden Gardens Ticket Prices (Phase 1)

Eden Gardens is known for being one of the more affordable venues for the general public, though hospitality prices can soar.

General Stands (Gallery): Rs 1,200- Rs 2,500

Premium Stands (B, C, K blocks): Rs 3,000- Rs 5,500

Club House/Hospitality: Rs 8,000- Rs 15,000+

Seats near the boundary in the Lower Tier are currently the most in-demand.

KKR IPL 2026 Home Fixtures

IPL 2026 Home Fixtures Kolkata Knight Riders Upcoming home matches · Tickets booking live Eden Gardens Kolkata · All times IST Date Opponent Time Tickets vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Booking Live vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Booking Live vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Booking Live Express InfoGenIE

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Step-by-Step: How to secure your KKR Tickets

Log in to your BookMyShow account.

Search for Kolkata Knight Riders or Eden Gardens IPL

Select the match you want to attend (e.g., KKR vs SRH).

Filter by Price: Use the price toggle to find seats within your budget.

Book Quickly: You can book up to 10 tickets per transaction.

E-Ticket vs Physical: Ensure you check if your ticket requires a physical pick-up from the stadium box office. Most KKR tickets require a physical badge for entry.

The Metro advantage

Kolkata Metro typically runs special late-night services from Esplanade (nearest to Eden Gardens) on match days. If you are travelling from North or South Kolkata, the Metro is your fastest exit to avoid the massive traffic snarls on Red Road and Strand Road.