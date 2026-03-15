With the IPL 2026 season opener just 13 days away, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in the middle of a full-blown pace-bowling crisis. What was once envisioned as a balanced attack of Indian grit and overseas fire is now a unit teetering on the edge of uncertainty.

The three-time champions have been hit with a double whammy- the official exit of their domestic spearhead Harshit Rana and a lingering injury scare for their Rs 18-crore blockbuster signing, Matheesha Pathirana.

The Harshit Rana void: A season over before it began

In a massive blow to the franchise’s tactical core, Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season. Rana, who was instrumental in KKR’s 2024 title win and a consistent performer in 2025, underwent knee surgery on February 9 following an injury sustained during World Cup warm-ups.

Harshit Rana IPL Stats

IPL Career Bowler Spotlight Harshit Rana Right-arm fast · IPL Career Statistics Kolkata Knight Riders Pace Bowler Ruled Out — IPL 2026 Matches 34 IPL appearances Wickets 40 career haul Economy 9.51 runs per over Average 25.73 runs per wicket Express InfoGenIE

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The loss of Rana is more than just the loss of a wicket-taker, it is a blow to KKR’s squad balance. As a premier Indian pacer, Rana allowed KKR the flexibility to play an extra overseas batter or spinner. Without him, the pressure shifts heavily to the likes of Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi to step up and handle the Indian quota in the pace department.

The Rs 18 crore anxiety: Where is Matheesha Pathirana?

While the Rana exit is final, the situation surrounding Matheesha Pathirana is causing sleepless nights in the KKR camp. The Sri Lankan Baby Malinga, bought for a record Rs 18 crore, is currently in a race against time to recover from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup clash against Australia in February.

Matheesha Pathirana IPL Stats

IPL Career Bowler Spotlight Matheesha Pathirana Right-arm fast · IPL Career Statistics Kolkata Knight Riders Pace Bowler Matches 32 IPL appearances Wickets 47 career haul Economy 8.68 runs per over Average 21.62 runs per wicket Express InfoGenIE

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What’s the current status on Pathirana’s fitness?

Pathirana is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

On March 10, he issued a stay calm message to fans on Instagram, confirming he has not yet joined the KKR camp in India.

Medical reports suggest a 3 to 4-week recovery window, meaning he might miss the first few games of the season, including the opener against Mumbai Indians on March 29.

Replacement watch: Blessing Muzarabani steps in

Recognising the impending crisis, KKR has already moved to sign Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for the released Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani brings height, steep bounce and elite T20 form, but he cannot necessarily replace the specific death-over mastery that a fit Pathirana provides.

Potential domestic replacements for Harshit Rana:

Reports suggest KKR is scouting the following unsold names to fill the domestic void:

Akash Madhwal: The former MI pacer known for his playoff heroics and pinpoint yorkers.

Chetan Sakariya: A left-arm specialist who has previously been part of the KKR setup.

Simarjeet Singh: A ‘hit-the-deck’ bowler who spent years learning the craft under MS Dhoni at CSK.