The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane, start their 2026 campaign with a heavy emphasis on their home ground. The KKR IPL 2026 schedule for the first phase features a high-profile opener at Wankhede before a triple-header stretch at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Eden Triple-Header Advantage

Phase 1 is a massive opportunity for KKR, as they play three consecutive games in Kolkata between April 2 and April 9. This stretch allows the Knights to settle into their home conditions and use their elite spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to stifle visiting batting lineups.

The Wankhede Season Opener

Kolkata’s first game of the season is an away blockbuster against Mumbai Indians. This match is historically one of the most searched fixtures in the IPL 2026 calendar. Success in Mumbai will give the team the psychological momentum needed to dominate their following home leg.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Phase 1 Full Schedule of IPL 2026