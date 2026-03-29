Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are getting ready for an exciting IPL 2026 season. After a disappointing title defense last year, the team is coming back with a fresh plan and an experienced captain leading them.

With Rinku Singh stepping up as vice-captain, adding energy and a fearless edge to the leadership group the team looks more balanced than ever. From their home ground at Eden Gardens to matches across different cities in India.

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This season feels like a statement in the making as KKR aim to silence critics and reclaim their dominance. With passion running high and momentum building, every match promises drama, intensity, and a team ready to fight till the very last ball.

KKR Full Match Schedule & Venues

Kolkata Knight Riders start their season with a big away match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Soon after they come back home to Eden Gardens where they will play three matches in a row starting from April 2.

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Kolkata knight riders (KKR) Full Schedule – IPL 2026

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
March 29Mumbai IndiansMumbai7:30 PM
April 02Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata7:30 PM
April 06Punjab KingsKolkata7:30 PM
April 09Lucknow Super GiantsKolkata7:30 PM
April 14Chennai Super KingsChennai7:30 PM
April 17Gujarat TitansAhmedabad7:30 PM
April 19Rajasthan RoyalsKolkata3:30 PM
April 26Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow7:30 PM
May 03Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabad3:30 PM
May 08Delhi CapitalsDelhi7:30 PM
May 13Royal Challengers BengaluruRaipur7:30 PM
May 16Gujarat TitansKolkata7:30 PM
May 20Mumbai IndiansKolkata7:30 PM
May 24Delhi CapitalsKolkata7:30 PM

The captain’s vision: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR

This season, all eyes are on Ajinkya Rahane, who is once again leading the team. He is known for staying calm under pressure and has asked the team to play fearless and positive cricket in 2026. 

While he brings stability at the top, he is also guiding younger players like Rinku Singh who is known for his powerful finishing.

Ajinkya Rahane experience will be very important in close matches especially when the team is under pressure. His ability to stay composed helps the entire squad remain confident.

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At the same time, players like Rinku Singh add energy and firepower making the batting lineup more dangerous. This balance between calm leadership and aggressive young talent could be a key factor in KKR’s success this season.