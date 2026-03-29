Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are getting ready for an exciting IPL 2026 season. After a disappointing title defense last year, the team is coming back with a fresh plan and an experienced captain leading them.

With Rinku Singh stepping up as vice-captain, adding energy and a fearless edge to the leadership group the team looks more balanced than ever. From their home ground at Eden Gardens to matches across different cities in India.

This season feels like a statement in the making as KKR aim to silence critics and reclaim their dominance. With passion running high and momentum building, every match promises drama, intensity, and a team ready to fight till the very last ball.

KKR Full Match Schedule & Venues

Kolkata Knight Riders start their season with a big away match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Soon after they come back home to Eden Gardens where they will play three matches in a row starting from April 2.

Kolkata knight riders (KKR) Full Schedule – IPL 2026

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 29 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM April 02 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM April 06 Punjab Kings Kolkata 7:30 PM April 09 Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 7:30 PM April 14 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM April 17 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 19 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 3:30 PM April 26 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 7:30 PM May 03 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 3:30 PM May 08 Delhi Capitals Delhi 7:30 PM May 13 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 7:30 PM May 16 Gujarat Titans Kolkata 7:30 PM May 20 Mumbai Indians Kolkata 7:30 PM May 24 Delhi Capitals Kolkata 7:30 PM

The captain’s vision: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR

This season, all eyes are on Ajinkya Rahane, who is once again leading the team. He is known for staying calm under pressure and has asked the team to play fearless and positive cricket in 2026.

While he brings stability at the top, he is also guiding younger players like Rinku Singh who is known for his powerful finishing.

Ajinkya Rahane experience will be very important in close matches especially when the team is under pressure. His ability to stay composed helps the entire squad remain confident.

At the same time, players like Rinku Singh add energy and firepower making the batting lineup more dangerous. This balance between calm leadership and aggressive young talent could be a key factor in KKR’s success this season.