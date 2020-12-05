  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kiran Rijiju steps in to resolve issue after chess player Narayanan asked to pay custom on Gold Medal

By: |
December 5, 2020 8:26 PM

According to reports, Narayanan had to pay custom duty of Rs 6,300 to get the Gold Medal which he won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad in August this year.

Chess, Chess news, Chess player, Srinath Narayanan, Srinath Narayanan Twitter, Kiren Rijiju, FIDE Online Chess OlympiadOn Wednesday, Srinath Narayanan Narayanan took to social media to inform that he has received the medal but after paying custom duty for it. (Srinath Narayanan/Twitter)

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Indian chess player Srinath Narayanan will get a refund after he was asked to pay custom duty on the gold medal that he had won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. According to reports, Narayanan had to pay custom duty of Rs 6,300 to get the Gold Medal which he won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad in August this year.

Rijiju on Saturday said his office has contacted the player and the issue has been resolved. “I’m very upset with this news. My office has already reached out to the athlete,” he wrote on his official twitter handle. “It was a case of misunderstanding between Customs and Courier company. The issue has been resolved. The company has acknowledged the slip up & will return the money to the athlete Srinath Narayanan.”

Related News

On Wednesday, Narayanan took to social media to inform that he has received the medal but after paying custom duty for it. “The medals are here! Thank you @FIDE_chess. On the way to dispatch them to the rest of the team now. It wasn’t easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to India, and had to pay customs duty!” Narayanan had tweeted.

The Indian chess team had claimed its first-ever gold medal after being adjudged joint winners alongside Russia in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Kiran Rijiju steps in to resolve issue after chess player Narayanan asked to pay custom on Gold Medal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India Vs Australia T20: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in first T20I
2‘MS Dhoni Plan’: What exactly is MSD’s template that Ravindra Jadeja & Hardik Pandya followed in Australia — Explained
3Lionel Messi fined 600 euros for tribute to Maradona