‘King’ Kohli achieves another milestone, becomes quickest to reach 11,000 intl runs as captain

India’s Virat Kohli on Friday achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain during the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka here. Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get to the feat.

Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming.

India lead the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in Indore on Tuesday. The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.