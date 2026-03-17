Sometimes the funniest of the moments arrive during the deepest of the conversations. It was the case when seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, in a dead serious mood, was trying to establish the fact that the first race win is always special in a driver’s life.

Speaking to the press during the post-race Chinese Grand Prix presser, Hamilton, who secured his maiden podium finish- P3, with Ferrari burst into a laughing split on the realisation of his one longevity as a racer when he was reminded of it by the newest and youngest pole-to-winner driver- 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

“That’s Ridiculous!” – The Real Press Conference Exchange

While sitting next to Antonelli and George Russell, Hamilton began congratulating the 19-year-old on his breakthrough performance:

Hamilton: “It’s truly special getting your first Grand Prix win. I remember getting my first…”

Antonelli (interrupting with a grin): “I was one year old, by the way.”

Hamilton (bursting into laughter): “Ha! You were born in 2006, right? That’s ridiculous! So, it’s amazing to see that. After so many years… seeing talented young people who truly deserve it get to the top, it’s really awesome.”

Kimi Antonelli's birthday = 25 August, 2006

Lewis Hamilton's first win = 10 June, 2007



Kimi wasn't even a year old when Lewis scored his breakthrough win 😭#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/fz5CdEvQew — Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2026

The Generational Math

The exchange highlights the surreal longevity of Hamilton’s career. When Hamilton took his maiden win at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, Antonelli was an infant. By the time Hamilton secured his first World Title in 2008—the record Antonelli just broke for youngest pole-sitter—the Italian teenager was barely a toddler.

The Gap: Hamilton’s Debut vs. Antonelli’s Reality