It was a historic day for Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy after he beat his own Mercedes teammate George Russell to win the Formula 1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix on March 15 (Sunday) in Shanghai.

Antonelli first Italian in 20 years to win Formula One Race

With this win, Antonelli ended a 20-year drought for his country as this was the first F1 title won by an Italian driver since Giancarlo Fisichella’s Malaysian Grand Prix win in 2006. Antonelli led a dominant Mercedes 1-2 finish at the Shanghai International Circuit, holding off teammate Russell to signal a new era for the Silver Arrows.

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How did Antonelli win his first F1 title?

Starting from his record-breaking pole position, Antonelli faced intense pressure from Russell and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Despite a mid-race Safety Car that neutralized his five-second lead, the Italian teenager executed a flawless restart. In the end, he had a +5 seconds lead over Russell to finish the race.

The Rise of Italy’s New F1 Hero

Antonelli is a relatively new name on the circuit and also because he is just 19 years-old, it was not expected of him to beat the big guys so early. After skipping Formula 3 and debuting in F1 just a year ago, “Kimi” has validated the hype that followed his dominant karting career.

Though Italy has been dominating on the Moto GP circuit for the last two decades, to find a hero on the wider circuit, which also has a wider audience base is a great thing for the country. For decades it had a team to support in Ferrari, now it has a driver to root for at Mercedes too.

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Italy’s Formula 1 Race Winners (2000–2026)