Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit UFC if teammate Zubaira Tukhugov is fired over McGregor brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov has threatened to leave the UFC if it cuts ties with his teammate and rostered featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov. Nurmagomedov, who defended his lightweight championship against Conor McGregor last week at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, told UFC to “send me my broken contract” if they cut Tukhugov, who was involved in a melee after Nurmagomedov’s victory.
“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, [Tukhugov] has nothing to do with that,” he wrote on Instagram.
Nurmagomedov added that if UFC thinks that he will stay silent, they are wrong. He claimed that Zubaira didn’t start the fight and it was McGregor who had hit him first. Nurmagomedov also asked the UFC to check the video of the incident and verify his claims.
I would like to address @ufc Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers
“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.”
He also questioned why McGregor wasn’t fired when he had thrown a steel dolly through the window of a bus Nurmagomedov was riding in at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, before UFC 223 in April this year. “I would like to address UFC. Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple people?” he asked.
Nurmagomedov also asked UF to keep his $2 million payday which was held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission during its investigation.