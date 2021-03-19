Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired and doesn’t wanna hold up the division: UFC president Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced his retirement in October in one of the more memorable scenes in mixed martial arts history.
UFC president Dana White no longer is entertaining the notion of Khabib Nurmagomedov re-entering the Octagon.
White told ESPN on Thursday that he and the 32-year-old Russia native met in Las Vegas, with Nurmagomedov reiterating that he has no interest in competing again. With that in mind, White said the UFC is working toward finalizing a lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for UFC 262 on May 15.