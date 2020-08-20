Kevin Pietersen sends a reminder to MS Dhoni on his retirement: ‘You never got me out’

Pietersen was referring to the incident when he was judged out caught-behind off Dhoni’s bowling at the Lord’s in the first Test between India and England in 2011. (File image: AP)

Cricketers across the world who have played with and against MS Dhoni have poured their tributes congratulating the former Indian captain on the end of his glittering international career. But, for some, the moment provided a chance to take a dig at him, although on a lighter note. Former English captain Kevin Pietersen has reminded Dhoni that he finished his international career ‘without dismissing him even once’.

“I think but now at the end of your career, there is one thing, just that one thing. You never got me out. It was referred to at Lords’ and the continuous stick that I get from you and your fans that I am your first Test wicket,” the South-African born batsman said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected.’

Pietersen was referring to the incident when he was judged out caught-behind off Dhoni’s bowling at the Lord’s in the first Test between India and England in 2011. KP then called for a DRS review against the decision and ultimately the decision was overturned in his favour.

There has been a history between the two greats of world cricket, and the two have pulled each other’s leg at every opportunity. During his commentary stint in the IPL season 2018, KP asked Manoj Tiwary — who was wired and standing at the first slip position beside Dhoni — to remind him that he was better at Golf than Dhoni.

Dhoni, in his usual style, cheekily reminded KP that he was still his first Test wicket. KP had to rush in quickly by saying that the decision was overturned during referral.

Kevin Pietersen said he greatly admired the career MS Dhoni had as an international cricketer and captain. “The whole of India and the world of cricket have been so blessed to witness one of the best and one of the most magical careers”, added KP while discussing Dhoni’s legacy as a captain of the Indian cricket team.