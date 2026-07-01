The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has delivered a massive administrative and financial reprieve to former Indian international pacer S. Sreesanth by completely lifting his three-year disciplinary ban during a Special General Body meeting on July 1, 2026.

The decision comes on the back of a written, unconditional apology from the veteran cricketer, expressing deep regret for public and social media statements that the state body had deemed defamatory. With all legal hurdles formally squashed, Sreesanth is fully cleared to return as the active co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise ahead of Season 3 of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL).

The Timeline of the Ban: Why the KCA Suspended Sreesanth

The high-intensity dispute between the veteran pacer and his home state association developed over the course of the past year:

Early 2025 (The Outburst): Sreesanth makes explosive statements across visual and social media platforms criticizing the KCA administration. He slams selection policies and accuses them of failing to protect state players, specifically highlighting local icon Sanju Samson’s exclusion from national assignments and internal domestic rosters.

April 2025 (The Hammer Falls): Deeming his public remarks derogatory, defamatory, and intentionally damaging to the image of the governing body, the KCA hits Sreesanth with a strict three-year suspension right before the previous KCL season, freezing his franchise operations.

Late 2025 (The Legal Battle): Sreesanth actively challenges the KCA’s disciplinary suspension before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, seeking an immediate injunction to restore his franchise ownership rights.

Mid-2026 (The Court Dismissal): The Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court officially dismisses Sreesanth’s petition, legally validating the KCA’s right to enforce its internal disciplinary protocols.

June 2026 (The Unconditional Surrender): With his legal avenues blocked, Sreesanth formally steps forward and submits an official, written unconditional apology to the association, expressing profound regret for his remarks.

July 1, 2026 (The Reinstatement): During a KCA Special General Body Meeting, the board accepts his remorse and votes unanimously to lift the ban immediately. However, the KCA has handed him a stern caveat: any repeat of defamatory conduct will result in swift, permanent disciplinary action.

The Career Ledger: Sreesanth’s Complete Cricket Statistics

Despite a career significantly interrupted by the infamous 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal (where his initial life ban was later set aside by the Supreme Court in 2019, allowing him to stage a brief return before retiring in 2022), Sreesanth remains one of the most impactful pacers produced by India.

International Career Data

Format Matches Wickets Best Bowling (Innings / Match) Bowling Average 5-Wicket Hauls Test 27 87 5/40 | 8/99 37.59 3 ODI 53 75 6/55 33.44 1 T20I 10 7 2/12 41.14 0

Domestic & T20 League Data

Format Matches Wickets Best Bowling Economy Rate Career Impact First-Class 74 213 5/40 3.33 Debuted in the 2002–03 domestic circuit. List A 92 124 6/55 5.02 Core spearhead of Kerala’s historical white-ball unit. T20 (Overall) 65 54 3/27 8.12 Includes domestic state caps and world tournaments.

With his administrative file finally cleared, the 2007 T20 World Cup hero and 2011 ODI World Cup winner is completely free to direct all his focus toward guiding the Aries Kollam Sailors to a title run in KCL Season 3.