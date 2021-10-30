  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kashmiri teen Tajamul Islam scripts history, wins gold in World Kick Boxing championship for a second time

October 30, 2021 4:49 PM

Following her win, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated her on the achievement.

The girl also shared her achievement in a Twitter post on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

World Kick Boxing Championship: In a historical feat, 13-year-old Tajamul Islam has clinched the gold medal in World Kick Boxing Championship. This is the second time that the girl from Kashmir has achieved the feat. The championship was held in Egypt’s Cairo. Before this, she had won the title in 2016. A resident of Bandipora district in Kashmir, Tajamul Islam has been practicing the sport of kickboxing since she was 6 years old. The girl also shared her achievement in a Twitter post on Thursday. Following her win, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated her on the achievement.

In a Twitter post, he wrote that she has done exceptionally well in the field over the past few years, and added that her journey full of “remarkable passion and unparalleled grit” would be an inspiration for many youngsters across the country.

After her achievement, Twitter users have stepped in to congratulate the young champion.

