Kashmiri teen Tajamul Islam scripts history, wins gold in World Kick Boxing championship for a second time

World Kick Boxing Championship: In a historical feat, 13-year-old Tajamul Islam has clinched the gold medal in World Kick Boxing Championship. This is the second time that the girl from Kashmir has achieved the feat. The championship was held in Egypt’s Cairo. Before this, she had won the title in 2016. A resident of Bandipora district in Kashmir, Tajamul Islam has been practicing the sport of kickboxing since she was 6 years old. The girl also shared her achievement in a Twitter post on Thursday. Following her win, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated her on the achievement.
Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the Gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship 2021. Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. pic.twitter.com/8dG5NCYKOq
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 28, 2021
In a Twitter post, he wrote that she has done exceptionally well in the field over the past few years, and added that her journey full of “remarkable passion and unparalleled grit” would be an inspiration for many youngsters across the country.
After her achievement, Twitter users have stepped in to congratulate the young champion.
Heartiest congratulations to u,
Whole country and our district is proud of u. May Allah give more success to u.
— BILALAKHOON5 (@BILALAKHOON51) October 29, 2021
We are proud of #tajamulislam . Keep going, Jai Hind.
— Jiten Rathod (@jrdrathod2004) October 29, 2021
Many congratulations Beta.. Proud moment for you and all of us in India. Wish bright future for all our daughters.
— Prasad Gokarankar (@PrasadGokarank1) October 30, 2021
Congratulations Tajamul beta, god bless you. You made Jammu and Kashmir proud. Curious to shake hand with you, blessings.
— Deepak (@Manhasdeepak83) October 29, 2021
Congratulations. You can be really proud of yourselves. You are a role model for a lot many. Keep it up ????
— विजय भसीन (@vj4782) October 28, 2021
