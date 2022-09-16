Karnataka’s Pranav Anand becomes India’s latest chess grandmaster

In good news for Indian chess, Bengaluru-based teenager Pranav Anand has become the country’s latest grandmaster after crossing 2,500 Elo mark during the World Youth Chess Championship , currently being held in Romania.

The 15-year-old has already met other criteria that are needed to become a grandmaster, a PTI eport said. It is important to note that a player needs to secure three norms to become a grandmaster and surpass the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

Earlier in July 2022, Anand had scored the third and final GM norm while participating at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland . Speaking about him to news agency PTI, his coach V Saravanan said that Anand is extremely passionate towards the game and can work for long hours.

Talking about him, Saravanan pointed out that Anand is quite good in calculation and end games, which are his two biggest strengths at the moment.

Anand earlier scored the third and final GM norm during the 55th Biel Chess Festival that was held in Switzerland during the month of July. Apart from this, Anand is dedicated to his family, which encouraged him to fulfil his dreams. The coach also pointed out that Anand could have become grand master a year earlier had there been no pandemic.

Importantly, he secured his third and final GM norm, drawing his game against Spain’s Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli (2619) in Biel, during the penultimate round. The boy also defeated Maxime Lagarde of France (2631), GM Sethuraman S P(2623), drew his match with Aryan Chopra (2610), as also Shant Sargsyan of Armenia (2661) during the tournament.

Earlier, Anand’s first two norms came during the Sitges Open, that was held in January 2022, and Vezerkepso GM Round Robin, that was held in March 2022.

Earlier this month, 22-22-year-old Aravindh Chithambaram defeated R Praggnanandhaa in round 9 to win the Dubai Open championship. He clinched the event with 7.5/9. Currently, Chithambaram is the National Rapid and Blitz champion.