The VIP quota row for IPL tickets is not relenting even though the tickets were given to the state’s MLAs. The swift arrangement of tickets for them enraged the masses and public figures.
There have been sharp reactions to the directive from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader. Who said that MLAs should receive four free IPL tickets each for themselves and their families to enjoy matches from VIP galleries.
Lalit Modi, the man who conceived the IPL, and Harsh Goenka, an industrialist and avid sports follower, criticized the directive and the subsequent ticket issuance by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar complained that legislators were being made to stand in general queues and later redirected to a “common gallery” for matches. He alleged that the KSCA failed to provide complimentary tickets to MLAs, ministers, or their families.
‘Equality Ends Where Privilege Begins’
The response on social media was swift and scathing. Goenka was among the first to call out the entitlement, reminding his followers that the public being sidelined votes these representatives into power, funds the system they benefit from, and is now being told that equality ends where privilege begins.
‘It’s the Fan Who Made the IPL, Not the Elected Representatives’
Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi was equally blunt, calling the demand “absolutely complete nonsense” and arguing that fans—not elected officials—built the IPL into the phenomenon it is today. He also drew a sharp international comparison, noting that a minister in an Asian country was recently sacked for accepting just two complimentary tickets to a major sporting event without declaring them as a gift.
The episode has reignited a broader conversation about the culture of political entitlement in India, where public servants routinely expect preferential access to events paid for and patronised by the very citizens they represent. As cricket fever grips the nation each IPL season, many are asking a simple question: who does the sport actually belong to?
IPL 2026 VIP Ticket Row Timeline
IPL 2026 · Controversy Tracker
The VIP Ticket Row: A Timeline
From sell-out chaos to political privilege — how the row unfolded
🎟️
March 24, 2026
The Sell-Out
Tickets for the RCB vs SRH opener go live and vanish within seconds. Fans cry foul over a “rigged” system as black market prices surge to ₹35,000 per ticket.
👥 General Public / Fans
🏛️
March 25, 2026
The Assembly Grievance
Legislators raise the issue inside the Assembly, complaining that KSCA has failed to provide complimentary passes to MLAs and ministers.
🏛️ Karnataka MLAs
⚡
March 26, 2026
The “VIP” Demand
Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar cries “disrespect” over having to queue. Speaker UT Khader issues a formal directive: 4 VIP tickets per MLA, mandated from the state government.
⚡ Kashappanavar · UT Khader
📣
March 27, 2026
The Backlash
Harsh Goenka and Lalit Modi post scathing critiques of “feudal entitlement” on social media. MP Tejasvi Surya joins in, slamming VIP culture in Indian sport.
📣 Goenka · L. Modi · Surya
🛡️
March 27, 2026 (Late)
The Defense
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar backs the directive, arguing MLAs represent the government and deserve due accommodation at the state-funded M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
🛡️ DK Shivakumar
🏏
March 28, 2026
Match Day
IPL 2026 season officially begins at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The mandated VIP quotas are in full effect as RCB takes on SRH — and the debate rages on.