Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes emergency surgery at Delhi hospital

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that the game has ever seen, Kapil, 61, was admitted to the emergency department of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) at 1:00 am on Friday with a complaint of chest pain, ANI reported hospital authorities as saying.
The hospital further said that an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on him in the middle of the night.
Following the news break, social media has been abuzz with his fans and followers wishing him a speedy recovery.
Among the first to wish him well was former cricketer Madan Lal who was also a part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian side.
Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73