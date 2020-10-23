  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes emergency surgery at Delhi hospital

By:
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 3:40 PM

Reports said that an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on Kapil Dev early on Friday.

(File Image/PTI)

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev reportedly suffered a heart attack on early Friday morning and had to undergo an emergency angioplasty surgery.

Indian Express reported that the World Cup 1983-winning captain has been hospitalised at the capital’s Fortis Hospital.

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that the game has ever seen, Kapil, 61, was admitted to the emergency department of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) at 1:00 am on Friday with a complaint of chest pain, ANI reported hospital authorities as saying.

The hospital further said that an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on him in the middle of the night.

Following the news break, social media has been abuzz with his fans and followers wishing him a speedy recovery.

Among the first to wish him well was former cricketer Madan Lal who was also a part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian side.

Wishes also poured in from cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and retired cricketer Mohammad Kaif, among others.

