Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes emergency surgery at Delhi hospital

(File Image/PTI)

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev reportedly suffered a heart attack on early Friday morning and had to undergo an emergency angioplasty surgery.

Indian Express reported that the World Cup 1983-winning captain has been hospitalised at the capital’s Fortis Hospital.

Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that the game has ever seen, Kapil, 61, was admitted to the emergency department of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) at 1:00 am on Friday with a complaint of chest pain, ANI reported hospital authorities as saying.

The hospital further said that an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on him in the middle of the night.

Following the news break, social media has been abuzz with his fans and followers wishing him a speedy recovery.

Among the first to wish him well was former cricketer Madan Lal who was also a part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian side.

Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 23, 2020

Wishes also poured in from cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and retired cricketer Mohammad Kaif, among others.

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit https://t.co/f19xLCUoIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2020

Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2020