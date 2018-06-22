Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan live on TV

An old image of the Indian Kabaddi team. (Source: PTI)

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: A strong Indian Kabaddi team full of stars from the Pro Kabaddi League will take on Pakistan in a high-voltage opening encounter of Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Club on Friday evening. Led by Ajay Thakur, the Indian team will rely on its star-studded attacking line-up featuring raiders — Pardeep Nawal and Rahul Chaudhari. The World Cup-winning duo will be assisted by Deepak Niwas Hooda and Monu Goyat who are more than capable of changing the course of the match on their own. Rishank Devadiga who had an outstanding PKL season last year was also included in the side of the tournament.

The experienced Manjeet Chillar and Surjeet are likely to play as all-rounders with Surender Nada and ‘the beast’ Sandeep Narwal taking both the corners. With Rohit Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak and Mohit Chillar also in the side, the team is spoilt for choices.

In the second match of the day, Iran will take on South Korea in what promises to be yet another mouth-watering clash. The 2016 World Cup finalists will be without their star defenders — Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) and Abozar Mighani — which may allow 25-year-old Korean raider Jang Kun Lee to run a riot on the mat like he did against India in the WC.

CHECK | Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India squad, schedule, live telecast, date, time, fixtures, teams

The three teams in one group will play two matches each and the top two teams from both will make it to the semi-finals scheduled to be played on June 29. The final will be played on June 30.

When will Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 take place?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 begins on Friday, June 22, 2018. It is a nine-day tournament with the final set to be played on June 30.

Where will the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 happen?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will take place at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

What time do Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 begin?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 begins at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018?

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network: SS2, SS2 HD, SS1 Hindi, SS1 Hindi HD, SS1 Tamil.

How to watch Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions live streaming online will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.