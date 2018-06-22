Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Ajay Thakur raid army ready to set loose

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan LIVE: Ajay Thakur to lead India.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 LIVE Score, India vs Pakistan LIVE: It is time for the Indian fans to enjoy witnessing Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, and Surender Nada among other top-flight players as a unit, as India gear to play Pakistan in Kabaddi Masters 2018 on Friday evening. The tournament is being held at the Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai and will feature India, Pakistan, Iran, Republic of South Korea, Kenya and Argentina. The teams will battle for the ultimate championship across nine days.

India and Pakistan will kick off the tournament with the Group A clash. The Men in Blue are the favourites with players like Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal in the ranks to complement the defence led by Surender Nada, Manjeet Chhillar, and Sandeep Narwal.

The Men in Green, however, are not to be undermined as they have enjoyed resounding success in the past and can pose a stiff challenge to the competition favourites. The veteran all-rounder Nasir Ali will be leading the side. Pakistan squad is a mix of young legs and experienced hands. Players like Kashif Razzaq and Waqar Ali are the key players for the Green Brigade.