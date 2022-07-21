scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

K L Rahul tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for T20s against West Indies

Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Written by PTI
Updated:
K L Rahul tests positive for COVID, doubtful for West Indies T20s
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting. (AP/PTI File Photo)

Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here.

Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Also Read

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women’s team was also down with COVID-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.

More Stories on
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Sports