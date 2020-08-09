  • MORE MARKET STATS

Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new manager; to succeed sacked Maurizio Sarri

By: |
Published: August 9, 2020 12:53 AM

Pirlo, 41, has been promoted to the senior role only one week after being named as coach of Juve’s under-23 side and without taking charge of a match.

Andrea Pirlo, Andrea Pirlo Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo Juventus new manager, Juventus new manager, Andrea Pirlo Juventus coach, Juventus sack Sarri, Sarri sacked, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, Juventus FC, Maurizio Sarri, Turin, ItalyAndrea Pirlo. (Courtesy: Reuters / File Photo)

Serie A champions Juventus named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new coach on Saturday, giving him his first senior coaching role.

The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

Related News

Pirlo, 41, has been promoted to the senior role only one week after being named as coach of Juve’s under-23 side and without taking charge of a match.

“Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes,” Juve said in a statement.

Pirlo played for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and New York City in his remarkable career and was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new manager to succeed sacked Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1England vs Pakistan, First Test: Buttler, Woakes lead hosts to 3-wicket win at Old Trafford
2Serie A title not enough: Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after Champions League exit against Lyon
3IPL 2020: MS Dhoni told me he would continue till he is beating the team’s fastest sprinter, says Manjrekar