Jose Mourinho says he will offer hand to Arsene Wenger before kick-off

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has said he will offer his hand to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before the two sides square-off in the ongoing Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Earlier, Mourinho had accused Wenger of deliberately ignoring his potential handshake, when the Arsenal boss walked down the tunnel after his team defeated Chelsea to claim the Community Shield for a second season in a row at Wembley.

Reacting to this, Mourinho said that he is responsible for his actions and others are responsible for their actions, the Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Wenger said that for him the most important thing is how they perform, adding that the rest of the things don’t concern him much.

Mourinho further said that their fantastic record against Arsenal is not important at a particular time and their main focus will be to win this upcoming match at any cost.